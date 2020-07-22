Sheikh Hasina's role in advancing women's empowerment





What does woman mean? Woman is one word which includes thousand of meanings, millions of feelings along with numerous societal bindings. From the very beginning of history, women have been taken for granted in our male dominated and misogynistic society. Over and above, women of first world countries also had to struggle to establish their equal rights. For the country like ours, it is a matter of delight that, in the era of 21st century, we as a nation, has been able to recognize legally the fact of having and implementating the equal rights of women in society.





The suffix of empowerment has been uttered with contemporary significance in all fields with special importance. The government is also constantly giving speeches and statements about the window of empowerment. Considering the perspective and reality, the issue of empowerment will be very glorious and appropriate if its implementation can be ensured. But the suffix of empowerment is so vast and any state has to struggle to apply its scope thoroughly. If the state is developing, then the application of the empowerment in that state in the unbalanced competition of demand and supply becomes difficult and challenging. In many developed countries, we do not see the implementation of the principle of empowerment; but in recent times, Bangladesh is unique in its features of empowerment, Bangladesh has been recognized in various fields as a role model in the world.







The main objective of the article is to analyze the steps taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the interest of women's empowerment, the rate of implementation and the outcomes based on that. Empowerment is a collective ability that refers to the ability to work with everyone in society. Efforts to stay active in all activities by developing relationships with different groups in different moods. The issue of women's empowerment revolves around many perspectives. Economic empowerment which means full participation of women in the mainstream of the economy.





This includes the ability to make decisions, work to implement decisions, the opportunity to participate in any good work, the ability to control the family, the right to equal opportunities with men in any state work, and so on. Social empowerment refers to the personal rights of women. In rural areas, women's views are still not given importance in arbitration. We have to get out of this situation quickly in the interest of a neutral society, political empowerment through which women get equal opportunities in political parties like men.





Reviewing the picture of the political parties, the statistics of 2018 say that it is seen that 3 out of 10 members of the presidium of the highest policy making forum of Bangladesh Awami League are women and the president of the party is also a woman. The BNP has 16 members on its standing committee, of which only one is a woman, although the party's president is a woman. On the other hand, the current opposition party Jatiya Party has 39 members in the presidium and only 4 women members.







In these places, women are being discriminated against, but now due to the obligation of the Election Commission, political parties are including women in the party. The government has taken various steps to make the empowerment of women in politics more people-oriented, one of which is to increase the number of reserved women seats in the National Assembly from 5 to 50.







At the local level, women are being motivated through nominations. More than 12,000 women have been elected as people's representatives in the last phase of the Union Parishad through direct voting. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected Prime Minister four times in her 39-year struggling political life. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is playing a special role in empowering women, establishing children's rights and integrating women in the mainstream of development. Women are now working in various important positions in the army, navy and police.





She has taken major steps and administered them. The progress of women in the field of education is eye-catching. Women are ahead in higher education. They are now entering the workplace. Housing facilities are being provided for working women. A favorable environment has been created for their work. Apart from this, leave with six months' salary, maternity allowance and widow allowance have been provided for pregnant mothers.







Poor women are given 30 kg of rice through VGD activities. In a patriarchal society, women are creating a place by proving their skills and qualifications. With this favorable environment is accelerating their empowerment. In the financial year 2016-17, 26 percent of the national budget was allocated for women's development, in 2018-19 it was increased to 29.75 percent. At present, the rate of female students in primary level is 99.4 percent.







The government has provided free primary education to all children between the ages of 8-10 and free education up to class XII in government institutions. Free textbooks are distributed up to secondary level and scholarships are given to encourage girls to go to school. The government has recently announced that free food will be distributed in government primary schools and students will get a lump sum of Rs 200 for making school uniforms. To make women financially self-sufficient, a maximum SME loan of Tk 25 lakh has been provided without any collateral.





Women entrepreneurs are also able to take loans from Bangladesh Bank and Asia Development Bank at 10 percent interest. At present more than 3 million women workers are working in the garment industry. By involving women in economic and political activities in the government's Seventh Five-Year Plan (2016-2020). Along with them, The Prevention of Domestic Violence and Security Act 2012 was enacted in 2012 to prevent all forms of violence against women.





The Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking Act 2012 and Pornography Control Act 2011 were enacted to ensure the protection of women. The Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2018 has been enacted to make child marriage a pioneer in the society by prohibiting child marriage. Besides, Child Act 2013 has been enacted for the safety of girls. The Hindu Marriage Registration Act 2012 has been enacted to protect the rights and dignity of Hindu women.







To prevent violence against women, the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy and opened one stop crisis centers in six departments. Besides, women are getting opportunities to improve and show their skills engaging in modern scientific and technological sectors which have been introduced by the government recently. Starting from a mobile app based transport service called 'O Bon', women are flying thousands of kilometers by flying Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Dreamliner 'Akashveena'.







He has a strong presence in all sectors including politics, economy, administration, law enforcement. The women of Bengal have built a strong position from the grassroots to the center. Due to the far-sighted decisions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has an enviable position in women's empowerment abroad for a decade.







When the 1.1 million Rohingya who fled the genocide in Burma were given shelter, the Western media called her the "mother of world humanity." Her contribution to world politics is widely praised for his courageous and humane leadership. Forbes recently named her the 29th most enlightened leader in the list of 100 most influential women in the world. Despite suffering the most tragic defeat in the Labor Party's political history on the Brexit issue in Britain's much-discussed recent election, the rise of the Conservative Party has come as a shock to the four British daughters of Bangladeshi descent.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiqui for the third time, Rushnara Ali for the fourth time, Dr. Rupa Haque won for the third time and Afsana Begum for the first time. Many believe that this advancement of Bangladeshi girls in the British Commonwealth has risen from the source of inspiration for Sheikh Hasina's politics. Sheikh Hasina's effective decision to empower women has led to the final development in this country from women judges to high-ranking army officers, pilots, secretaries and even women in the field administration from deputy commissioners to upazila executive officers.







The country's trade, economy, education, literature, culture and the role of women in law enforcement have created a unique general example. It has opened the door for women to come forward and lead by breaking the barriers of conservatism or socialism in all spheres of society from politics. Bangladesh's women's and football cricket teams have also created a bright image in international tournaments under his patronage. She is the ultimate epitome of grace and that reveals the pathways how a woman should fight her obstacles and hold herself with dignity and pride.





The writer is a student of the Department Of English, University Of Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments