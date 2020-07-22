You are my golden Bangladesh; I love you- Last part





University of Dhaka, also known as Dhaka University or DU is the oldest university in Bangladesh. On the first day of July 1921 the University of Dhaka opened its doors to students with Sir P.J. Hartog as the first Vice-Chancellor of the University in British Regime. It has made significant contributions to the modern history of Bangladesh. After the Partition of India, it became the focal point of progressive and democratic movements in Pakistan. Its students and teachers played a central role in the rise of Bengali nationalism and the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.







Today, it is the largest public research university in Bangladesh, with a student body of 50 Thousand and a faculty of more than 20 Thousand. It was identified by AsiaWeek as one of the top 100 universities in Asia. However, since the 1990s, the university has suffered from intensely politicized, partisan, and violent campus politics promoted by Bangladesh's political parties.



The university played a significant role in the Bengali Language Movement, when Bengalis joined together to fight against Urdu being the official language in East Pakistan. Dhaka University was the main place where the movement started with the students joining together and protesting against the Pakistan government. Later countless students were massacred in where the Shaheed Minar stands today. After the incident, Bengali was restored as official language.







However, we propose a novel approach to reputation development at higher education institutions like DU. Global reputation development at higher education institutions is largely driven by research excellence, is predominantly measured by research output, and is predominantly reflected in hierarchical university rankings. The ranking becomes equated with brand equity.







We argue that the current approach to reputation development in higher education institutions is modernist and linear. This is strangely out-of-kilter with the complexities of a transforming society in flux, the demands of a diversity of stakeholders, and the drive towards trans-disciplinarily, laterality, reflexivity and relevance in science and arts.







Good research clearly remains an important ingredient of a university's brand value. However, a case can be made for brand relevance, co-created in collaboration with stakeholders, as an alternative and non-linear way of differentiation.







This approach is appropriate in light of challenges in strategic science globally as well as trends and shifts in the emerging paradigm of strategic communication. In applying strategic communication principles to current trends and issues in strategic science and the communication thereof, an alternative model for strategic reputation building at higher education institutions is developed.





The approach is structured is clearly characterized or delimited: to consider key challenges and trends emerging in strategic research that affect the relationship between science and society, including the communication of science to society; to compare these trends with key trends and shifts in the emerging paradigm of strategic communication, and to reflect on how challenges in science communication can be addressed by strategic communication; to consider the implications of strategic communication for strategic branding and brand relevance, from a multi-stakeholder perspective; to examine research excellence as a global reputation builder at research-intensive higher education institutions; to build a case for changing the discourse from 'brand excellence' to 'brand relevance'; and to propose an alternative model for reputation building at higher education institutions like DU, and for building a purposeful higher education brand.





Of course, decades of neglect will not be remedied in a year. There are competing demands for government funds, such as, in areas from transport infrastructure to health. But there must be a strong political will to improve universities year on year, and make education a long-term priority, not as private trading houses.





The 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan continues shaping the mindset of Bangladesh's people until present day. This bloodstained historical event has constructed Bangladesh's sense of nationalism and has forged our contemporary Constitution in 1972. The Bangladesh, we see today is essentially the fruit of the liberation war of 1971.







In order to understand ongoing Bangladesh's politics and the socio-economic sphere, it is required to analyze the history of Pakistan's colonialism and the events surrounding the 1971 liberation war that turned Bangladesh into an independent and sovereign State. And DU teachers and students played majorly in shaping the construct of Bengali nationalism and the concept of an independent and sovereign state - Bangladesh!





Since the very formation of Pakistan, the Western part by choice branded the Eastern as inferior, because it intentionally considered the Muslims in the Eastern Wing subordinate due to their social and cultural affiliation with the Hindu population, which were powerful, rich and dominating in East-Pakistan before the partition of the subcontinent in 1947.





The desire for an independent Bangladesh (literally meaning "land of the Bengali people") effloresced in March 1971. Previously, free and fair elections were held in December 1970 in which the Awami League had won a majority of seats in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan under a new system of proportional representation under the dynamic and able leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Fearing a political takeover by East Pakistan, President Yahya Khan of West Pakistan postponed the convening of the new Assembly in March 1971 to allow time for West Pakistan's military forces to occupy East Pakistan's territory. After hundreds of the-then East Pakistan protesters were killed in army firing and Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested, but immediate before that, Bengali nationalist supreme leader Bangabandhu Mujib declared our new nation-state of Bangladesh independent on March 26, 1971.





Professor Dr. FakrulAlam wrote, "DU history and its part in Bangladeshi national identity formation." He further added, "Dhaka University started playing a decisive role in Bangladeshi national identity formation almost as soon as the Islamic state of Pakistan was born. If the role the university had played in the evolution of the Bangladeshi identity before the partition of India was indirect, it now became the centre of the movement that would lead to the creation of the country born out of the ashes of East Pakistan in 1971."







The mission of the University of Dhaka is to contribute to society through the pursuit of education, learning and research at the highest international levels of excellence…





The distinctive spirit of a culture or an era of "Dhaka University in the Bengali ethos" is cardinal for us and we want to see DU to that weight age.







The ethos that Badrul bhai has recorded in his column is that DU is always the power-house for all movements leading to the bloody war of the Bengalis in 1971 against the rapscallion military rulers of Pakistan to establish Bangladesh in 1971 as an independent and sovereign state.







Bangladesh is the only country in the world that was created on the basis of language and ethnicity and DU played a very significant role for it.







An alumna of the University of Dhaka in the years of 1972-76, I now feel dispirited to have seen or to see in such a sorry state of it that one can't ideate! Moreover, I am feeling discouraged and downhearted!! Most of the teachers keeping their jobs with DU intact and taking salary and other benefits from it, they teach in private universities at very lucrative emoluments! Morality has gone down to the lowest ebb! This saddens me like anything!!







Let us hope the government has a vision for Bangladesh's education - a vision that will give a youthful, vibrant Bangladesh, the universities it deserves!







Even during my DU days during the times of 1972-76, Dhaka University was aptly extolled as the Oxford of the East. Still, DU is my love, despite it has lost its past charm and magical spell.







I want to conclude with the salient words of Badrul bhai, "As it enters its hundredth year, Dhaka University must catch up with the times." I hope Dhaka University, despite all its flaws, will change the outlook of its pupils and pull back its glorious image in full. (Concluded)





