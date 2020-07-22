Diner Sheshe





"I never expected to become a mom at 23! I moved to Bangalore for work when I was 22, when my parents told me they'd selected someone for me. I didn't want to marry so soon, but when dad said, 'What if I die?', I agreed- he has Parkinson's. When I met my husband, I told him I'd work post marriage and he said he wouldn't have it any other way! So, within a year, we were married and I got a job as a business analyst.







I'd barely settled into my new life when I got pregnant. I was so nervous- on top of that, my mother-in-law didn't approve of me working. She'd say, 'Pregnant women shouldn't leave the house', but we had a loan, a baby on the way and hospital bills. So I went to office until the last month. The day Shaanvi was born was the happiest day of my life, but soon after I was diagnosed with postpartum depression.







It had been building since my 7th month- there were constant fights at home, I was somehow managing work and I felt like I'd married too soon. Staying at home for 4 months post delivery was the last straw, so I began therapy. I had sleepless nights, I'd forget Shaanvi's meal times and had obsessive thoughts.







Once, my husband Subodh was at the salon for 2 hours- I got so worried that I almost went to the police station. So he suggested trying something new- he's an IT guy, so he randomly said, 'Why don't you learn to code?'





I decided to take his advice, prepped for the course at Great Learning and got in. Initially I was afraid I'd fall behind because of my commerce background, but my professors were really patient.





They'd wait after class if I had doubts and once, Shaanvi fell really sick and I couldn't attend the class in person, so they sent an online link. Even during job applications, they helped me rebuild my resume and prepped me for my interviews. Subodh was so supportive too- he'd help me with my homework, at times until 2 AM! (excerpt)

Humans of Bombay, Fb

