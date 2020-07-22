Armed Forces start Covid-19 tests at Mohakhali

Armed Forces have started to conduct coronavirus tests in the city's DNCC Market at Mohakhali from Monday. -Zahidul Islam



Armed Forces have started to conduct coronavirus tests in the city's DNCC Market at Mohakhali in cooperation with Health Directorate. Total 20 (twenty) booths have been installed in which elderly citizens, women and foreigners will be tested to identify whether they carry the organism of Covid 19.







Coronavirus tests will be conducted everyday from 10 am morning till 4 pm. People bound for overseas destinations will be tested 72 hours before their flight and the test reports will be issued within 24 hours. Passengers who are going to travel abroad can collect their test reports next day between 2 pm to 5 pm.







The test booths will remain open during the upcoming Eid Ul Azha holidays too. The tests will be carried out by Institute of Public Health (IPH), National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) and National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center.The government has set a price of 3535 taka for each test. Approximately one thousand overseas-bound passengers will be tested everyday.





A coronavirus hospital/isolation center in DNCC Market at Mohakhali is being constructed by Armed Forces which will come into operation in terms of the directives of Health Ministry.







Leave Your Comments