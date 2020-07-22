US Embassy provides COVID-19 response equipment to AFD

US Embassy, Dhaka handed over a substantial amount of essential equipment to Armed Forces Division (AFD) yesterday to fight the spread of coronavirus. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller was present at that time. -Photo Credit: US Embassy



United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Embassy representatives of the U.S. Military's Indo-Pacific Command provided essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman for distribution to the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division (AFD) on Tuesday as part of continued U.S. support for Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts. This is the sixth in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh.







To date, the United States, through the Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture, USAID, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, has provided over $56.5 million in aid to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh, the US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age yesterday.





The U.S. Embassy Dhaka-donated equipment delivered on Monday (July 20, 2020) includes 1,200 KN95 surgical masks, 8,000 washable face masks, 3,000 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 9,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 600 reusable HAZMAT suits, 100 disposable HAZMAT suits and 500 face shields, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies. The Armed Forces Division (AFD) service members are a critical part of the first line of defense against COVID-19.







AFD personnel are playing a key role in Bangladesh's COVID-19 response, supporting the public and Ministry of Health initiatives throughout the country, including the opening of military hospitals to the public in support of COVID-19 treatment. This PPE donation ensures identified first responders remain protected while they deliver safety and security for all people living in Bangladesh.





U.S. Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organizations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance delivered to Bangladesh over the past 20 years.







This funding emphasizes the long-term U.S. commitment to helping ensure access for all people in Bangladesh to quality, lifesaving healthcare.The United States remains committed to working in partnership alongside Bangladesh to fight this pandemic and to further strengthening the two countries' already deep ties.





