Pompeo says talked 5G, trade with British PM Johnson

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed 5G telecommunications and a potential US-UK trade deal with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, during a trip to London."Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today," Pompeo tweeted.





"Our two countries' long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today's candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-UK free trade agreement."





As Britain toughens its stance on China due to its handling of the novel coronavirus and a crackdown in Hong Kong, Pompeo's visit is an attempt to stiffen Johnson's resolve and dangle the potential reward of a post-Brexit free trade deal, diplomats say. "





We welcome news that the UK will ?prohibit new purchases of 5G equipment from Huawei and? phase out existing Huawei equipment from its 5G telecommunications networks," the U.S. State Department said in a statement about the trip."The UK made this important decision to protect its national security interests, just as countries around the world are doing," it said.





China says the West - and Washington in particular - is gripped by a mixture of anti-Chinese hysteria and colonial thinking about the communist state as it only seeks to bring prosperity to its 1.4 billion people. China in 1979 had an economy that was smaller than Italy's, but after opening to foreign investment and introducing market reforms it has become the world's second largest economy.





China, whose $15 trillion economy is five times the size of the United Kingdom's, has warned London that its Huawei ban would hurt investment as Chinese companies had watched as London "dumped" the national telecoms champion. Pompeo will discuss with Johnson so far vague intentions to create an alternative to Huawei. He is also due to meet Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law and the last British governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten.









---Reuters, London





Leave Your Comments