Stocks extend bullish trend



Country's both bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday closed trading extending the bullish trend for the second day in a row as the buoyant investors showed their buying binge on major sectors' issues at the lowest possible prices amid the floor price system.





DSEX, the key index of DSE, went up by 15.64 points or 0.38 percent to settle at 4,085. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.40 points to finish at 1,372 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.28 points to close at 948.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 2.52 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 5.0 percent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 2.40 billion. Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading.







Of the issues traded, 179 remained unchanged while 131 issues advanced and 37 declined on the DSE floor. A total number of 68,991 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 79.68 million shares and mutual fund units.





Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Taka 116 million changing hands, closely followed by Square Pharma, Grameenphone, Pioneer Insurance and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation. Dhaka Insurance was the day's best performer for the two straight sessions, posting a gain of 9.96 percent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 5.56 percent.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-advancing 44 points to close at 11,621 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -gaining 28 points to finish at 7,044. Of the issues traded, 75 gained, 27 declined and 101 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 2.19 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 59 million.





