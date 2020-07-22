'Govt takes extensive activities to create skilled workers'

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday said the government has undertaken extensive activities to create skilled workers and diversify exports to make Bangladesh as a developed country by 2041.





"Bangladesh is moving forward and the country will become a developed one by 2041. The government is working in this regards," he said while speaking through zoom platform as the chief guest at a lease agreement function for setting up two technology centers, said a press release.





The two technology centers will be set up on 10 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai of Chattogram and 4 acres of land at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Kaliakoir in Gazipur under the Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) project of the Ministry of Commerce.





In his speech, Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh has gone one step further by setting up a technology center and it will be possible to modernize the manufacturing sector, provide state-of-the-art technology, assist in design and innovation, increase excellence and create skilled workers. "





This technology center will play an important role in creating skilled manpower in the country and diversifying the export products," he added.Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the function as special guests while Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin presided over the function.





Salman F Rahman said it will be possible to build many skilled workers here and create employment through the technology centers. "This sector will be able to play a big role in diversifying export products and exports will increase. In the current situation, Bangladesh has not stopped even during the global economic crisis. Bangladesh is moving forward," he added.





Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the information technology sector is very promising for the country. "The economic downturn is going on all over the world today. In the meantime, Bangladesh is continuing its efforts to keep the economy afloat. Hi-tech parks have become attractive for investment. Investors from home and abroad have come forward," he added.

