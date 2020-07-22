SRK covers residence with plastic



Coronavirus infection and death cases are on rise in India. Many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have already contracted COVID-19 in Mumbai.







Not only that, but some famous and high-class residences have also been placed under lockdown, in which mostly the Bollywood actors live. But, this time, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan took a very exceptional decision to save his family from the pandemic attack.





SRK has covered his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai with thick transparent polythene sheet.This is the house where the Bollywood king lives with his wife Gauri and three children. A few months ago, Shah Rukh handed over a floor of Mannat to BMC for COVID-19 treatment. This time they covered the whole house to save themselves from Coronavirus.



