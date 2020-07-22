Boyega 'moved on' from 'Star Wars'



Actor John Boyega, who played Finn in three 'Star Wars' films, said he has 'moved on' from the popular sci-fi fantasy series. The actor made his debut in the franchise with 2015's 'The Force Awakens' and followed it up two years later with 'The Last Jedi'. '





The Rise of Skywalker' in 2019 marked his last outing in the franchise.Boyega once again emphasized that he had no intentions of coming back to 'Star Wars' after a fan expressed interest in seeing him return to the galaxy far, far, away."Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!" wrote an admirer on one of the actor's Instagram posts earlier this week.Boyega, 28, replied, "Lol no thank you. I've moved on."





