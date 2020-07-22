Zahid Hasan not well



Actor ZahidHasan went back to work last month after shooting had stopped for a few months due to corona virus. He worked in one drama after another. This time he said that the actor has fallen ill after shooting continuously for a month and a half.





Zahid Hasan said that he is ill. He said he was suffering from fever, cold and cough. However, coronavirus test results are negative. But the doctor told Zahid Hasan to rest due to his illness. Zahid Hasan said the doctor advised him to rest at home. So I will not return to acting before Eid. He added, "Must be healthy and live, then work."





Meanwhile, a few days ago, he was shooting an Eid drama called 'Gafur Kakar Tormuj' directed by Himu Akram. He felt sick during the shooting of this drama. The shooting schedule of his Eid drama was till July 26. But the shooting is not being done at the moment, the actor said. For now, he has asked for everyone's blessings.

