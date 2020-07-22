Thee Bangladeshi films to premiere on Hoichoi



Streaming platform Hoichoi is all set to premiere three acclaimed Bangladeshi films globally on the occasion of Eidul-Azha. The films are: "Anil BagchirEkdin," "Swapnajaal" and "Meghmallor." "Anil Bagchir Ekdin" will be released on Hoichoi on July 25, while "Swapnajaal" on July 31. "Meghmallar" will also get a world digital premiere next month. Directed by Morshedul Islam, the National Award-winning film "Anil BagchirEkdin" is based on a novel by Humayun Ahmed.





The film portrays how the 'coward' Anil Bagchi's life gave him a chance to become brave and rise above his fear. GiasuddinSelim's "Swapnajaal" revolves around a family tragedy that comes in between a love affair. Set in the riverside Chandpur suburbs of the '90s.Yash Rohan and Shuvra played lead roles in the film. Story of "Meghmallor" is about a simple man who is caught up in the terror of 1971 Bangladesh.











Directed by ZahidurRahmanAnjan, the film is an adaption of the story titled "Raincoat" by Akhtaruzzaman Elias. It focuses on rural teacher Nurul (Shahiduzzaman Selmin) who just wants to keep his head down and stay out of trouble amidst the growing insurgency that's threatening the authoritarian Pakistani regime.





Hoichoi Bangladesh Business Lead Sakib R Khan stated in a press release, "This festive season we are going to stream three new films which have told stories about our country in a magnificent manner! The entire idea was to uphold the best of our films and introduce them globally so that everyone can watch our films."

