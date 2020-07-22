Monoj, Toya's Eid special drama 'Hello Genius'



Popular actor of present time Monoj Kumar Pramanik has been working as teacher of Department of Film and Media Studies at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University since 2016. Besides teaching, he has been continuing acting in full swing.





Due to lockdown Monoj didn't get the opportunity to take class in the university for last three and half months. But he has returned to acting two weeks ago. Though in Eid-ul-Fitr, few numbers of new dramas and telefilms were telecasted due to Coronavirus but on the occasion of coming Eid-ul-Azha, actors are working in new projects maintaining social distance and hygiene.





To telecast on RTV, talented play director MahmudurRahmanHimi has made a special drama titled 'Hello Genius' for Eid casting Monoj for the first time. Murad Ahmed wrote story of the drama. Popular TV actress-model Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya acted against Monoj in the drama. Shooting of the drama has already been finished in the capital's Uttara area recently.







While talking about acting in the drama Monoj Pramanik said, "Story of the play is nice. For this reason, I enjoyed a lot working in the play. It was my first work under HimiBhai's direction. He worked in organized way. In fact, he gave us so freedom that we comfortably performed in the play. Earlier, I worked with Toya in several numbers of good stories based dramas. I believe viewers will enjoy this work."





Toya said, "I worked with Monoj after one year and after two years I worked under Himi's direction. I hope it has really become a nice work."Director Himi shared his feelings by this way, "Earlier Toya worked under my direction in a drama titled 'SadaKalo'. Then she worked in this Eid play.







Toya has now become more matured and serious about acting. As a director, I am very much satisfied about her performance. It was my first work with Monoj who has tried to give his level best effort while acting. I am also happy with his acting. I am optimistic about the drama."





Himi also informed that he will make a drama to cast Safa and Tausif'Today And Tomorrow'. Toya and Himi first worked together in a drama serial Action Hour, directed by Niaz Kamran Abir. SohelArman's'HridoyAchhe Jar' and KhairulPapon's'Kan Pete Roi' are Toya-Monoj-starrer mentionable dramas.







