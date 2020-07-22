Moeen Ali named vice-captain for Ireland ODIs

Moeen Ali



England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named all-rounder Moeen Ali as vice-captain for their three-match ODI series against Ireland which begins on Thursday 30 July.





The team will be led by white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, but his usual deputy Jos Buttler will not play a part in the series due to his participation in the ongoing Test series against West Indies - the squads are being kept separate as part of the bio-security protocols for both series.





Moeen played his 100th ODI as part of England's successful ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, though he was dropped from the side one match later due to a dip in form. He made a triumphant return to the side during their tour of South Africa, playing a key part in their two-wicket win in the third and final ODI to draw the series 1-1.





As part of his duties, Moeen will captain one side during the two intra-squad practice matches England are scheduled to play before naming their final squad for the series. These warm-up fixtures will be live-streamed by the ECB on their website on Tuesday 21 July and Friday 24 July, as well as an England Lions v Ireland fixture on Sunday 26 July.





England's squad for the series will be confirmed next week, after two intra-squad matches (Tuesday and Friday) and an England Lions game against Ireland on Sunday.





Tom Banton is due to bat for both teams, while former England captain, and head coach for the three-match series, Paul Collingwood, and wicketkeeping coach, James Foster, are expected to do some fielding.





England's 24-man ODI training group: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), BrydonCarse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), SaqibMahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire).









---ICC

