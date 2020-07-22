Rana joins one-to-one individual training in Mirpur

Left arm pacer MehediHasanRana enjoying his first individual practice despite rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. -BCB



After the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur reopened on Saturday to Bangladesh cricketers' individual training, Mr. dependable Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and pacer Shafiul Islam started one-to-one training sessionsfrom Sunday for the first time since March following the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s latest guidelines.





With Mushfiqur and Shafiul was given rest, Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Mithun did indoor training due to rain on Monday as per BCB's schedules in Mirpur. Pace duo Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana meanwhile showed their interest to use the Mirpur ground for their practice session as per BCB rules.Left arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana however started individual practice on Tuesday while Taskin is scheduled to back in action on Thursday.







The left arm pacer Rana hogged the limelight during the last Bangabandhu Bangladeshi Premier League (BBPL) enjoyed 30 minutes running session despite rain.







"The standard health protocol is in place and the players nicely maintained it so far to do their practice session," said BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury."For the sake of their security and the others, they would have to maintain it and the BCB is very careful about it. Hopefully we can continue it in this safe way."





The torrential rain which started from late Sunday continued on Tuesday. The sky was cloudy throughout the day but four cricketers on Tuesday did their practice amid rain.Mushfiq and Shafiul started the day while Rana and Imrul joined later. Mithun was given rest.Both Shafiul and Mushfiq enjoyed running exercise in the morning while Mushfiq spent one hour for batting practice at indoor.





The pouring rain started after Mushfiq and Shafiul's departure before Imrul and Rana enjoyed running exercise despite rain. The week-long exercise of the first phase which started on July 19, will continue till July 26.Meanwhile a BCB source said BCB is planning to hold a five- to six-week training camp for national pool cricketers after Corona fears subside.





According to BCB, the BCB's foreign coaches who are now in their respective countries because of Corona will back in business for Bangladesh if the situation improves. Once the corona is well they will move on a short notice and will have full practice in their management. Everything will be done to bring the national team cricketers back to international cricket.





Earlier, nine Bangladesh national cricketers have returned to action for the first time post-lockdown on Sunday as they started one-to-one training sessions. While Mushfiq and five other cricketers are training in Mirpur, fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed are practicing at Sylhet. All-rounder MahadiHasan and wicket-keeper batsman NurulHasan are doing training at Khulna while NayeemHasan joined practice in Chattogram.





BCB earlier confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim, ImrulKayes, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, MahadiHasan, NurulHasanSohan, Nasum Ahmed, NayeemHasan and Syed Khaled showed their interest to use the ground for their practice session as per BCB rules.





All cricketers are training at four venues-Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirur, Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna. SBNC hosted its last cricket activity on March 16 when a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match took place. Since then, the venue was fully locked due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.









