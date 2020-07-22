Legislative and Parliamentary Secy dies of Covid-19



Naren Das, the secretary to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has died of Covid-19. He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital or BSMMU around 7:30pm on Tuesday, his private secretary Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman said.







The relatives of the legislative and parliamentary affairs secretary will decide about his funeral after reaching the hospital. Das was admitted to the hospital after he developed fever and respiratory problems on Jul 5.The test reports of Das and his wife came back positive on Jul 7. His wife tested negative for the coronavirus afterwards, Rahman said.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have condoled the death of Naren Das. Das was appointed as legislative and parliamentary affairs secretary in 2019. He served the ministry earlier as an additional secretary (drafting) to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

