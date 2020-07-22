No special trains for Eid: Minister



Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said no initiatives have been taken to run special trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year.The government is discouraging people to travel to their village homes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and so it has decided to refrain from operating special trains during the festival, said the minister.





He was inaugurating a tree plantation program at Kamalapur Railway Station in the city on Tuesday and said "The number of trains will remain the same as it is now and these will run following health guidelines. No extra passengers will be carried," he said Nurul Islam Sujan called upon people to stay at their respective places to avoid crisis due to Covid-19 situation.









