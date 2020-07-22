Wearing masks mandatory for all



The government issued an order on Tuesday making wearing masks outdoors mandatory for all. It was signed by Dr. Shibbir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary of Health Ministry.The order states that everyone working in government, autonomous and private offices will have to wear masks. The authorities will have to ensure it.





The instructions include that if there is any coronavirus patient at any home, in that case all other family members will have to wear masks.All government and private hospitals will have to ensure that everyone including visitors wear masks all over the hospitals' premises.





Local administrations and the committees concerned will have to make sure that everyone in educational institutions, mosques, temples, churches and all other religious establishments wear masks as an obligation.Buyers and sellers of all shopping malls and markets will have to wear masks as well.People cannot buy or sell anything without wearing masks.





Drivers and pilots of road transports, water transports and aircrafts will have to wear masks. The passengers must put on masks too. Law and order forces and the transport staff will have to ensure this.All workers and staff members in all industries including readymade garments (RMG) factories will have to wear masks.





All hawkers, rickshaw pullers, van drivers and pedestrians must wear masks. Law and order forces will ensure its implementation.Everyone working for hotels and restaurants and customers will have to wear masks. People in social gatherings must wear masks as well.







