'Govt yet to decide on Chinese vaccine trial in Bangladesh'

Health Secretary M A Mannan said this replaying to a query form The Asian Age on Tuesday about a news item that Bangladesh Medical Research Council has approved a third-phase trial of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.







The Health Secretary said, ''It is a matter of the two countries. The higher level of the government is working on how to go ahead with the issue. We have to go through the issue taking time as the deal is with another country.''





''No decision has been taken yet. However, it is neither positive nor negative, '' added the Health Secretary. As per the news item which hit Bangladesh media, the trial to be conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr'b), and it could begin next month.





The Asian Age could not manage comments from the icddr'b despite repeated efforts as no designated persons including Dr Md Mostafizur received phone.





The deadly coronavirus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 614,000 people round the globe and infected more than 14,709,000 individuals.Bangladesh has so far counted 2,709 deaths and 210,510 got infected with the killer pathogen.





