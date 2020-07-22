Bangladeshi architect Tabassum in top 50 thinkers' list



Bangladeshi Architect Marina Tabassum's name was registered in the list of world's top 50 thinkers in 2020.UK-based magazine Prospect published the list on July 14.





Prospect said there is nothing like an emergency to make people realize the value of practical ideas and sharpest thinkers answers so many unknown questions freely.





At the forefront of creating buildings in tune with their natural environments, Bangladeshi architect Tabassum also embraces the design challenges posed by what we are collectively doing to the planet, the magazine said.





She recently exhibited lightweight houses made from locally-sourced materials that perch on stilts and can be moved when the waters rise-an increasingly common occurrence in Bangladesh.







Tabassum designed the Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka, made of terracotta brick-echoing the mosques from the Sultanate era-which is built on a raised platform, again to protect against flooding. The mosque won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture.







