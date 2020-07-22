DG Health steps down

Director General of DGHS Professor Dr. Abul Kalam Azad



Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad stepped down from the post of Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.





Confirming the matter to media, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said that Dr Abul Kalam Azad submitted his resignation to the Public Administration Ministry.





Source at DGHS informed that Dr. Abul Kalam Azad referred to his health problems as the reason for the resignation as he has been suffering from kidney trouble. However, it could not be yet confirmed whether his resignation has been accepted or







not. A few days ago the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare served a show cause notice to Dr Abul Kalam Azad over the signing of an agreement with Regent Hospital which was found selling fake Covid-19 certificates to people.





After Professor Dr Deen Mohammad retired from his job, the government appointed Dr Abul Kalam Azad for the post of Director General of DGHS. Later on his service term was extended twice on contractual basis.



















