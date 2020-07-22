PM unhappy at delay in project implementation

PM Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday presided over an Ecnec meeting at the NEC Bhaban in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed dissatisfaction over delay in implementation of development projects. She asked departments concerned to boost coordination among them to avoid delay in project activities.





"The Prime Minister has expressed dissatisfaction at the snail pace in our works and asked all concerned to hurry up those. She noticed lack of coordination and repeatedly asked different departments to expedite it," said Planning Minister MA Mannan at an online briefing after the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council- Ecnec on Tuesday.





Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting which approved six projects worth Tk 1,136.84 crore. "We've come forward with six projects of four ministries at the meeting. All the projects got approval," said MA Mannan.





Of the cost, Tk 1,028.51 crore will come from the state coffer while Tk 108.30 crore from foreign sources as project assistance, the minister added.Of the projects, four are new while the rest two are revised ones, he said.





The Prime Minister and the Planning Minister joined the meeting from PM's official residence Ganobhaban through videoconference, while other members were connected from NEC Bhaban.Of the six projects, three are of the Water Resources Ministry, while one each of Agriculture and Housing and Public Works Ministries, and the Road Transport and Highways Division.





