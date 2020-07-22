Bangladesh identified as ‘Champion’ country for GCM implementation





Bangladesh is one of the 18 countries primarily identified as a ‘Champion’ country for Global Compact of Migration (GCM) implementation.





The identification was based on a number of criteria including the adoption of GCM; focus on a broad spread of migration issues to respect the 360-degree nature of GCM; and development of UN migration coordination mechanism.





The information was revealed at a sensitisation workshop on Global Compact for Safe Orderly and Regular Migration, held recently, arranged by International Organization for Migration (IOM).





In July 2020, the government of Bangladesh formally confirmed its role as a 'Champion' country.





Bangladesh is one of the first countries to have agreed to take up this role and lead GCM implementation, follow up and review process in line with national priorities.

