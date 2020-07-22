Flood situation worsens in Kurigram, Natore, Sherpur









The overall flood situation in Kurigram, Natore and Sherpur districts have deteriorated further due to the rise of river water, cutting off road communications at places and leaving thousands of people marooned and hungry.





In Kurigram, the Dharla River was flowing 63cm above danger level at Bridge point area while Brahmmaputra was 50cm beyond the danger at Chilmari point and 38cm above at Nunkhawa point. This means, the situation won't improve overnight.





Besides, houses of 200 families at Burirhat in Razarhat upazila were flooded as 50-metre spar area of the 350-metre spar along Teesta River at Burirhat point was washed away by the flood water.













The 350-meter spar was built in 1998 at a cost of Tk 3 crore. Of it, 150-metre is solid while the rest are built with soil and block.





Though the authorities concerned of the local administration have been placing sand sacks for protecting the spar point but strong currents made the work challenging, forcing many people to evacuate their houses and take shelter in other places.





55,000 houses affected













Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said that a portion of the spar was washed away by the strong current and steps will be taken to repair the spar after the flood water recedes.





According to the District Relief and Rehabilitation Office, this year a total of 475 villages in nine upazilas have been flooded while 500 families are at risk of river erosion. Besides, 55,000 houses were affected by flooding and river erosion.





In Sherpur, two people died in separate incidents in Sadar and Nakla upazilas.





Of the deceased, Bhushi Mia, 50, of Bausha area in Nakla upazila died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as a snake bit him while catching fish in the flood water, said Zahidur Rahman, UNO of Nakla upazila.





Besides, Umela Begum, 50, wife of Abu Bakar of Kandapara in Sadar upazila, drowned in the flood water.





In Natore, the flood situation worsened further due to the increase of water of all rivers, leaving several hundred people marooned.





Atrai River was flowing 74cm above its danger level in the district, inundating houses along the river in Singra municipality area.





Most of the people in Singra upazila have taken shelter in different government schools.

