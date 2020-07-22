Mother, two sons killed in Bhola house collapse









A woman and her two sons were killed when a thatched house collapsed on them during a storm at Kocchopia village in Charfashion upazila of Bhola on early Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Rinku Begum, 30, wife of Hanif Patwari and their sons — Zunayed, 7, and Tanzid, 5, of the village.





Harun-or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Dakkhin Aicha Police Station, said the incident took place around 1am when the roof of the house collapsed on them during a storm, leaving the trio dead on the spot.





Hanif had gone out for fishing the previous night.





He built the thatched house seven months ago and there were goods and logs on the ceiling which also fell on the victims during the incident.





On information, police recovered the bodies in the morning.

