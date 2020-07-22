Rohingya robber among 3 killed in gunfights in Cox’s Bazar, Bogura, Dhaka









Three suspected criminals, including a ‘Rohingya robber’, were killed in separate gunfights with law enforcers and criminals in Cox’s Bazar, Bogura and in the capital early Wednesday.





In the capital, a suspected firearms and drug dealer was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in the city's Dakkhin Khan area early Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Ripon Hawladar, 35, was wanted in 16 criminal cases, said Company Commander of Rab-1 Senior ASP Salauddin.





A team of Rab-1 conducted a drive in the no-2 gate of Poland Ashian City around 1:30am.

A gunfight took place between the elite force and a group of criminals there.

After a skirmish, Rab managed to arrest Ripon injured in the gunfight. He was taken to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.





A foreign made pistol, a shutter gun, six bullets and 1,930 piece of Yaba pills were recovered from the spot.

In Cox’s Bazar, a Rohingya man, suspected of being a robber, was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar on early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rashid Ullah, son of Shafique Ullah of Leda Rohingya camp in Tekanf. He was also a member of a notorious robber group ‘Khalek group’, the law enforcers said.

Rab-15 conducted a raid in the area around 4am after being tipped-off that a gang of robbers were plotting robbery.

As soon as the Rab team reached the area, the robbers opened fire triggering a skirmish.

At one stage, Rab noticed Rashid with bullet injuries and took him to a local hospital from where he was taken to Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Later, Rashid succumbed to his injuries at Sadar Hospital.

Two guns and five cartridges were recovered from the spot.

In Bogura, a criminal was killed in a reported gunfight with his rivals at Nishindara Chakorpara in the district town early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin Sheikh Rabbi, 37, son of Khalequzzaman Helal of Sultanganjpara in the district town.

A police team went to the area around 2am after learning about a gang war between two groups, said Sanatan Chakrawarty, superintendent of Bogura Police.

When police went to the spot, the criminals fled the scene.

Later, police arrested Rabbi with bullet wounds and took him to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Rabbi was wanted in seven criminal cases including that of murder, said police.

A gun and some bullets were recovered from the spot.

