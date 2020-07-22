Use modern methods to save local fishes from extinction: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the people to protect the local species of fishes from extinction by using advanced and modern fish farming methods.





“The Prime Minister has asked the people to protect the native species of fish from extinction coming out of the traditional fish farming methods by adopting advanced and modern systems,” said PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.





Sheikh Hasina made this call while inaugurating the National Fisheries Week 2020 in the morning by releasing fish fingerlings into the lake of her official residence Ganobahaban in the city.





She said there are some 475 species of marine fish and more than 250 varieties of freshwater fish in the country. There is also a huge demand for shrimp, crabs, snails and other fisheries resources in the regional and international markets, she added.

