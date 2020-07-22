Monsoons bring back the menace of waterlogging









Incessant monsoon showers have inevitably led to large parts of the capital getting inundated, putting heavy burden of sufferings and chaos on city life.





Frequent showers since early Tuesday continued until the afternoon inundating many major roads of Dhaka. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), 63mm of rain was recorded in the capital from 6am to 9am. Besides, 19 mm of rain was recorded over the preceding 24 hours, said meteorologist Omar Faruk.





UNB photojournalists captured some photos of public suffering due to the waterlogging in Dhanmandi, Puran Dhaka and Tejgaon areas throughout Tuesday.

