6 Eid Jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque









A total of six Eid congregations will be held at the National Baitul Mukarram Mosque celebrating the Eid-ul Azha on August 1.





“Like every year, a total of six Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque one after another on the occasion of the Eid-ul Azha,” said a release issued by the Islamic Foundation on Wednesday.





The first Jamaat will be held at 7am to be conducted by Hafez Mufti Maulana M Mizanur Rahaman, senior Imam of the mosque, said the release.





The second Eid Jamaat will be held at 7:50 am and the third one at 8:45 am.





Maulana Mahiuddin Kashem will conduct the fourth Jamaat which is to be held at 9:35am.





The fifth Jamaat, conducted by Hafez Maulana Waliur Rahman Khan, will be held at 10:30am.





Maulana Muhammad Abdur Rab Mia will conduct the sixth and last Jamaat which is to be held at 11:10am.





Leave Your Comments