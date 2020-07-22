COVID-19: Pakistan PM Imran phones Sheikh Hasina









Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and discussed various issues related COVID-19 and flood situation.





Imran called Hasina at about 1pm and they spoke for about 15 minutes, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.





He said that after exchanging greetings Imran Khan wanted to know the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh and the steps that the government has taken.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described the initiatives and measurers of her government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other steps for medical purposes.





Imran Khan also wanted to know about the flood situation in Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina briefed him about the overall flood situation.

