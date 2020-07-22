4,856 COVID-19 infected patients recover in Rajshahi division









A total of 4,856 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 with 264 new ones during the past twenty-four hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division ending this morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Wednesday.





The report also said 1,092 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, adding the death toll rose to 141 including 85 in Bogura followed by 19 in Rajshahi including 11 in its city.





Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 2,778 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 1,580 were released till this morning.





Meanwhile, with detection of 212 new more positive cases in seven districts on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 10,689, Dr Gopen Nath said.





Of the total new positive cases, the highest 84 were detected in Bogura district followed by 71 in Rajshahi including 61 in its city.





Apart from this, 47 people have also tested COVID-19 positive afresh in Sirajganj on the same day.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.





Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,351 in Rajshahi including 1,844 in its city, 318 in Chapainawabganj, 841 in Naogaon, 387 in Natore, 655 in Joypurhat, 4,311 in Bogura, 1,130 in Sirajganj and 696 in Pabna districts.





On the other hand, a total of 187 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 312 others were released in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8am today.





A total of 50,719 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 47,036 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection.





There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution. A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division.





Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.





There are arrangements of 462 beds in isolation units here and 19 ambulances for emergency transportation for treatment of the infected patients.





