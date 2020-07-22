DU former teacher Dr. Raisuddin Ahmed Dies



Dr. Raisuddin Ahmed former teacher of Dhaka University (DU) Geology department, passed away at a hospital in the capital early Wednesday. He was 72.





He breathed his last around 12.50 am at Green Life Hospital.







Dr. Raisuddin Ahmed, who was also a former Professor of Australian National University, is survived by wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.







He was buried at Belabo Upazila of Narsingdi around 4:00 pm after his namaz-e-janaza held at a mosque in local area.





DU former Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of BSS Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique expressed mourn at the death of Dr Raisuddin Ahmed.





In a condolence message, he said Ahmed, was freedom fighter and dedicated person to the country. He was out of country for a long time, but he never forgets his root and always maintained deeply connection with the country.







Leave Your Comments