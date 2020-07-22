Published:  07:18 PM, 22 July 2020

Australia changes int'l students visa rules

The Australian government has announced changes to international student visa arrangements, including recommencing granting student visas lodged outside Australia.

This means when Australia’s borders re-open, students will already have visas and be able to make arrangements to travel, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

The changes also enable international students to lodge a further student visa application free of charge, if they are unable to complete their studies within their original visa validity due to COVID-19, it said.

These visa changes will ensure international students are not worse off due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the High Commission. 


