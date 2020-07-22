Decision on China vaccine after consulting advisory body: Health Minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government will decision to use Chinese vaccines for coronavirus after consulting the National Technical Advisory Committee.





“The government is also monitoring the effectiveness of vaccines by various countries and will take the best decision for the country," he said.





The minister came up with the remarks while talking to journalists at the secretariat during a media briefing.





Talking about the appointment of new Director General for the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), he said public administration will take proper measures to accept the resignation letter of Dr Abul Kalam Azad as he was grade-1 official.





Health Ministry will appoint a new DG after his file is shifted from the Public Administration Ministry, Maleque said.





Besides, the government has been forming a new taskforce that will regularly inspect irregularities and mismanagement in health related institutes including hospitals and clinics, the minister said.





Meanwhile, embattled DGHS DG Azad has resigned amid criticisms over irregularities and mismanagement in the health sector.

