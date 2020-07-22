ACC sues Shahed, three others for embezzling Tk 1.51 cr from NRB Bank





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against four people including Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed for embezzling Tk1.51 crore from NRB Bank.





The case was filed with the Dhaka Integrated District Office of ACC by the commission’s Assistant Director Sirajul Haque, ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.





The other accused in the case are Regent Hospital Ltd Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil, former principal officer of SME Banking at NRB Bank Sohanur Rahman, and Vice President of SME Banking at NRB Bank Wahid Bin Ahmed.





Earlier on Wednesday, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Shahed from Shakhra Komorpur border in Debhata upazila of Satkhira on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.





A case was filed against him on July 14 on charge of embezzling more than Tk 91 lakh from a transport exporter in Chattogram.





On July 16, a court placed Shahed and Regent Group’s managing director Masud Parvez on a 10-day remand each in a case over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.





The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals were sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.





Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed had been on the run after the law enforcers raided the Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.





