Individual training: Taskin Ahmed joins Thursday





Right-arm fast bowler of Bangladesh national team Taskin Ahmed is set to join the ongoing individual training programme at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





The pacer had practiced in a sand field for a few days. Now he decided to join BCB’s individual programme.





Before Taskin, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Mithun also joined this programme maintaining health guidelines. BCB discouraged cricketers to train outdoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





Despite that, a few numbers of cricketers requested BCB to arrange facilities so that they can train alone without any help of other support staff or groundsmen. BCB responded positively and appointed a trainer to help the players in their training.





“The feeling of training at Sher-e-Bangla is totally different. It’s like my home. So the opportunity to start training at Mirpur after a long time is an exciting move for me. Mirpur is our home of cricket,” Taskin told the media on Wednesday.





“I used to dream to play at Mirpur during my early days in cricket. The dream came true for me. Anyway, we can’t practice as a team now. But still, I am happy to have the chance to back to Mirpur,” he added.





While these cricketers have been practising at Mirpur, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Mahadi Hasan have been doing same in Khulna, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed in Sylhet and Nayeem Hasan in Chattogram.





Meanwhile, at least 14 international matches of Bangladesh have been postponed due to coronavirus including five Tests which are part of the ongoing World Test Championship. All of these matches are slated to be rescheduled for future dates.

