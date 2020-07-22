Flyovers, underpasses construction to remain suspended for 14 days: Quader





Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday instructed the authorities concerned to suspend the ongoing construction work of all flyovers and underpasses in the country for seven days before and after Eid-ul-Azha.





The minister gave the directive while addressing a video conference with engineers of the Roads and Highways Department, aiming to ease the journey of the holidaymakers.





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader noted that the government has already instructed all not to leave their respective workplaces and said every zone, circle, and division should be active so that cattle markets are not set up on or near roads and highways.





He ordered the district and police administrations as well as the local government bodies to coordinate in this regard.





The Minister urged holidaymakers to remain cautious during Eid and said, "We have to travel maintaining social distance and following hygiene rules."





He instructed the engineers of the Roads and Highways Department to coordinate with the law enforcement agencies and BGMEA to ease the pressure of homebound people to be created by RMG factories at Nabinagar, Bypail, EPZ, Chandra, Kaliakair, Gazipur, Bhulta and Kachpur areas.





Quader requested the mayor of Gazipur, police commissioner and other concerned people to pay special attention to Tongi-Gazipur highway.





"Roads and highways are better now than at any time in the past, but the incessant rains have increased the risk a bit," Quader said.

Leave Your Comments