Education and manner of Children during Corona virus





Everyone knows that the role of parents and relatives is the most important way to develop any child as a full-fledged human being. Starting from the child's behavior, talking, time / discipline, study, attitude of cooperation to others, the inspiration of the parents encourages him.







What do you expect from a child? What will be the Manner of the parents? Remember that the child's life can be ruined due to the mistakes of the parents. It is up to you to decide how to treat your baby and how to use your time and resources to improve your child's behavior and learning. What you can do on ethical matters: "Be teacher-friendly / parent-friendly at times, never provoke the child, refrain from punishing the child, reward or encourage good deeds, praise but not too much or too little. , Teach cleanliness, teach sociality "



The school and college have been closed for a long time and it is not yet time to comment on how long it will be closed. This is why every parent is worried - because children and students have forgotten a lot about their regular education. The children are also annoyed by being confined to the house because "she can't go to school, can't talk to her neighbor or go to any entertainment Park" Children are now relying on the parent while the parent is thinking about the child's actual growth. Although children are annoyed by being locked up at home, we as parents can do something to reduce anxiety:



Divide the time into a specific part: You need to remember that you are the child's parent and teacher at the same time. So the child's learning time and family time should be completely separated. For this you have to take up the schedule of education activities announced by the government. We are all aware that the government has started education activities from pre-primary to class X through Sang sad Television where it has conducted one day classes on each subject with experience teachers and homework is being given at the end of each class which teachers will watch and evaluate when school starts. However, those who are studying English Medium should continue their studies by contacting the concerned school. In this case, parents need to keep in mind that the homework is being done on time.



You can show educational television programs: In this case you can show that different televisions are broadcasting various programs on children's education in Bangladesh, such as Duranto Television is doing great programs for children, you can encourage the children to watch according to their choice. You can also show educational videos to children as per the need from YouTube.



Read Stories and Educational Books: We buy a lot of books at different times for love or hobby, which may be on the bookshelf later, but due to lack of time, it may not be read for so long. At this point you can take it later with your child. You can also find and enjoy the books you need on your mobile phone. The biggest benefit of this is that the child will know the books to be read outside the syllabus which will encourage them to read more books in the future which will play a helpful role in building an educated nation in the future.



Introduce to Educational Page published in Daily Newspapers: You can use this opportunity to introduce them to the educational pages of different newspapers/ magazines, but in this case you can use the online medium because at this time you may not be able to get all the newspapers/magazines in your hand and at the same time you can learn about the teaching methods of different newspapers/magazines.



You can teach children about nutrition as well as nutrition to make them perfect human beings, tell them stories about the human side of human beings, teach them about their responsibilities in the society, teach them ethical issues to develop children as personalities, socialization of rural Bangladesh, rivers system, Bengali agriculture, importance of cleanliness etc. Remember you are your child's best friend and teacher so now is the time to raise your child as a real person.





The writer is a Development Worker and Consultants for Social related issues of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Opinions are the author's own, not the authority's) .











