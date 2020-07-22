Two teenagers fell into a canal in Chattogram

Leave Your Comments

Two teenagers have died after drowning in Maheshkhal stream in Halishahar area of ​​Chattogram metropolis. Fire service divers recovered the bodies of the two teenagers on Wednesday morning.Adolescents are, Halishahar Byaparipara resident. Yusuf's daughter Munni Akhter (14). His home is in Barisal. Residents of the same area. Jamal's daughter Jhuma (18). His home is in Chandpur district.Jahedul Islam Chowdhury, station officer of the Agrabad Fire Service, said two teenagers drowned in the Maheshkhal stream in Halishahar in heavy rain and tidal water on Tuesday afternoon. After receiving the news, 5 members of the diving team of the fire service conducted the rescue operation in the evening.The body of a teenager was recovered around 8 pm. But the rescue operation continued till late night but the body of another was not found. However, another body was found floating in the canal water on Wednesday morning. The fire service later recovered his body.According to the locals, the two teenagers were walking along the bank of Maheshkhal in Islamia Brickfield area of ​​Halishahar. At that time there was a stream of rain with the water of Joey in the canal. One of them fell into a canal while walking in the middle of heavy rain. Another teenager tried to pick him up, but at one point he too fell into the canal and was swept away by the current. This led to the tragic death of two teenagers.