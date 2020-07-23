Diner Sheshe





"I've never known a life without mean comments. When I was 10, I moved houses and tried making friends in our new society, but when the kids saw me, they called me 'moti' and 'haathi'. I ran back home crying, too young to understand why they were being so mean.







Then in 10th grade, I was returning to class from dance practice when everyone started shouting, 'Earthquake aa gaya!' I didn't cry at the time, but broke down after reaching home. Since childhood, I've been under confident- I was either mocked or bullied constantly. They were just words to people, but they became my identity.







At school, I'd cling to friendships and go out of my way to make sure my friends stuck around. And when they didn't, I'd blame myself. I'd look in the mirror and say, 'I hate you.' After the dance practice incident, my confidence fell so low, I quit dancing too. My only support system was my parents, who'd tell me, 'You're much more than this.' and my diary. I penned down everything I felt, but I still quit everything I loved- dancing, singing, playing the guitar; all the things that made me, me.







It went on until college, where I met people who didn't care about how I looked. During class presentations, I was nervous to stand in front of so many people and be judged all over again.







Instead everyone got up and clapped after I was done! The professor even told me, 'You were so good!' After that, I felt a little more gutsy and signed up for the music department. I liked playing the guitar, but had given it up and didn't know if my weight would outweigh my skills, but I got in easily.







During k/one of the fests, we had a jamming session on stage. I was sure that people would make comments again, except this time, they were all positive! Slowly, I regained my confidence and started doing things I love again. I'm practicing the guitar, singing, reading and even learning a new language. I've finally realized that I'm more than how I look and it's time to let others know too.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





