Worldwide waffling





A race that has been years in the making finally happened over the weekend. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is known as the fastest man in the NFL. Back at the 2018 Pro Bowl, Hill put out an open challenge to anyone who wanted to race him.







Many have tried and few have succeeded to beat Hill in a foot race, including many talented NFL cornerbacks who try and keep up with him on Sundays. A pair of former NFL stars have been yearning for an opportunity to race Hill and see if he truly is the fastest man in the league.









The Crows remain without a win this season after plunging to club-record depths with a 23-point loss to St Kilda at Adelaide Oval.The Crows have now lost seven matches to open a season - their worst start since the club's inception - with the Saints posting a commanding 12.6 (78) to 8.7 (55) triumph.





And the Crows are now on the club's longest losing streak, with nine consecutive defeats across two seasons. The Saints got their season ahead of the curve - four wins and three losses - after repelling a late surge from the Crows to record their maiden win at Adelaide Oval.







Dan Butler (three goals) and Max King (two goals) were attacking threats, while midfielders Jack Steele (26 disposals, 13 clearances) and Zak Jones (20 disposals, six clearances) were superb. And the Saints' defence was tight all night with youngsters Hunter Clark (14 disposals) and Ben Paton (16 touches) prominent.











The prestigious Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d'Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956.







Lionel Messi has won it a record six times - one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The magazine started giving out a women's award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold.









Johnny Depp threatened to carve and disfigure Amber Heard's face if she left him, repeatedly demeaned her and often physically attacked her, she has told the high court. Opening the defence case in the libel trial initiated by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Heard said her former husband insulted her and on one occasion told her: "I'm going to have to watch you get raped."





Depp, 57, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article that called him a "wife beater" and referred to "overwhelming evidence" that he had attacked Heard.





Depp denies ever hitting Heard, 34, who has submitted details of 14 occasions during their relationship when she claims he assaulted her. Heard entered the witness box on Monday to begin what is expected to be three days of testimony.







