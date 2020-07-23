DSCC to plant 1 lakh trees: Mayor Taposh

DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurating a tree plantation program at Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said that the city corporation will plant one lakh trees to bring back greenery in the captial. The mayor came up with the remarks while inaugurating a tree plantation program at Nagar Bhaban in the afternoon.





Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina expressed her desire to plant 1 crore trees and DSCC want to be a part of the mission, he said. The tree plantation programme has been launched to restore natural beauty of different areas under DSCC,"Taposh said.



