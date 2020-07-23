Bangladesh confirms nearly 20,000 cases in a week



With 2,714 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh has climbed to 2,13,254. Over the past seven days alone, the country reported 19,664 new infections alone. Health authorities on Wednesday registered 42 new deaths raising the death toll to 2,751. In Bangladesh, 17 people in every 10,00,000 population are dying from coronavirus, reports UNB.







The daily infection rate for Wednesday is 22.77 percent and overall 19.99 percent are infected on the 20th week of the outbreak in Bangladesh. The mortality rate is 1.29 percent in the country. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcasted from Mohakhali.







New 1,805 former patients have gotten well in the last 24 hours and since March, 1,17,202 people have recovered, Dr Nasima said. "Recovery rate is 54.96 percent," she added. Among the new 42 deaths, 30 were male and 12 were female. "





Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, one between 21 and 30, three between 31 and 40, three between 41 and 50, 11 between 51 and 60, 14 between 61 and 70, eight between 71 and 80, and another between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.







Twenty-one died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram division, nine in Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions, and four died in Rangpur and Barishal divisions in the span of 24 hours.







During the same period, 37 patients died in hospitals across the country and five died at home. Dr Nasima drew attention to the government order that was issued Tuesday making masks mandatory for every citizen and urged everyone to comply with it.







