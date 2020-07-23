Feroz Alam regains director post



ASM Feroz Alam has regained his director post in Mercantile Bank Limited which he lost over defaulted loans. Banking sources have said that information about his loan repayment was delivered to the central bank but itwas not included in the report of Credit Information Bureau (CIB) which is why his director post was terminated.





Problems with his director post were created due to delay in conveying his loan repayment message to Bangladesh Bank while the latest status of his loans was not updated in CIB in due time because of the troublesome situation generated by the outbreak of coronavirus. A letter approving the reinstatement of ASM Feroz Alam was sent to Mercantile Bank Limited from Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.







The letter was signed by Syeda Rezwana Begum, Joint Director, Regulation and Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank.ASM Feroz Alam lost his director post in Mercantile Bank Limited on 5 July 2020.



When the updated report on ASM Feroz Alam's loan repayment was made available to Bangladesh Bank and CIB, Mercantile Bank Limited requested the central bank to reinstate ASM Feroz Alam in the director post on 16 July. Bangladesh Bank consented to it on 22 July.



ASM Feroz Alam is an industrialist. He is involved in leasing business. He is Chairman of Premier Leasing and Securities Limited and Managing Director of Toyo System BD Limited. He established Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital at Kalaiya under Patuakhali district.









Leave Your Comments