Webinar on online education held

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Executive Committee Chairman and Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin presents a keynote paper at an international webinar recently. -AA



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Executive Committee Chairman and Bangladesh House Buil-ding Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin presented the keynote paper at the international webinar titled "Online Learning in Higher Studies: Bangla-desh Perspective" organized by Exim Bank Agricultural University Bangladesh (EBAUB) recently.







Dr Salim in his paper highlighted the impact of COVID 19 outbreak on the higher education globally in general and in Bangladeshi in particular as well as discussed various important aspects of online learning in higher education, some relevant research findings and results, opportunities, possibilities, potentiality, effectiveness and potential challenges in the context of Bangladesh. The webinar was presided over by EBAUB Vice Chancellor Professor Dr ABM Rashedul Hasan.





In the webinar, Professor Dr Abdul Halim Mohd Noor, Rector of Universiti Teknologi, MARA, Melaka, Malaysia presented the features and development of online education system. Professor Dr Ojat Darojat, Rector of the famous Universitas Terbuka, Indonesia represented on the significance of online education. He strongly urged on setting regulations and combining Technology to get the best from the system.







Professor Dr ABM Rashedul Hassan in his speech as the President of the webinar pointed out that from education system to the higher level of international business and administration everything is accepting and being operated online in the world we live in.







People from all around the world including Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Norway, Korea, Australia, Japan, UK, Pakistan and many other countries connected to participate. From home and abroad 733 participants were registered for this international webinar.







Leave Your Comments