This actress inspires Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee Pannu lately shared a beautiful throwback picture from the sets of 'Badla', a mystery thriller drama directed by SujoyGhosh. Taapsee shared her experience and love for actress Amrita Singh who was also starred in the film 'Badla'. Taapsee talked about how fierce and talented Amrita Singh is as an actress.







She also told her fans about the connection they made right after the first scene of the film as they both are Sardarni. She wrote in her latest picture, "Being NainaSethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of 'Badla'. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh.







I don't know if it's the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it's so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best."





