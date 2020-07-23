A comic ride with Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant



RiteshSidhwani and FarhanAkhtar's Excel Entertainment has just made a big announcement. The production house will be soon rolling out an exciting film titled 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, SiddhantChaturvedi and IshaanKhatter in lead.





The horror-comedy films bring Katrina Kaif, SiddhantChaturvedi and IshaanKhatter together for the first time and it will be interesting to watch them on big screen.Excel took to social media and announced that the film will be in cinemas from 2021,"Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021."'





Phone Bhoot' is Excel's yet another major film announcement after 'Gully Boy' and their upcoming boxing film 'Toofaan'. Interestingly, the first look of the upcoming film featuring the trio was shot before lockdown was imposed.The upcoming supernatural comedy will be directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The team will begin shoot later this year and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.







