Faria Shahrin's three dramas for Eid-ul-Azha



Popular face of the TV screen FariaShahrin is going to face one of her best Eid this year, in her acting career. She is coming with her three best works in Eid-ul-Azha. Before telecasting, these dramas have already came into discussion for three reasons.





Firstly, Faria acted against Zahid Hasan, Mosharraf Karim and Mir Sabbir in these dramas. Secondly, three talented directors of present generation Sumon Anwar, Shuvro Khan and Himu Akram gave direction of these dramas. Thirdly, all these three dramas will be aired on RTV in Eid. Faria is very much excited to watch her on the screen in these dramas in Eid.







She will be seen in Sumon Anwar's drama 'Sada Manush', which script was written by director himself; Shuvro Khan's drama 'But Kintu What Mane Bhalobasa', scripted by Hamed Hasan Noman, and Himu Akram's 'Ustad Alichand Bokshi', which script was also written by director himself.





While talking about her acted three dramas for Eid Faria Shahrin said, "In my acting career, I didn't have experience to act in hundreds plays but coming Eid viewers will watch me in three good dramas. I believe viewers will enjoy my works.





My characters got top priority in the stories of these plays. I can say my acted best three dramas will be telecasted on RTV in Eid. For this reason, I am very much excited in this regard. After many days, I feel there will be an Eid of mine.





I am grateful to directors and crew of these three dramas." Meanwhile, Faria will be also seen in Eid serial for second time after 2016. Faria said that she will take part in shooting of Kazi Saif's Eid serial 'Mama Bhagne Jekhane Bipod Nai Sekhane'. Recently Faria came into Facebook live to give an announcement of her marriage next year.





