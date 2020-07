Lakkhichhara's 'Alo' released in Bangladesh

Kolkata rock band Lakkhichhara's new song 'Alo' was released in Bangladesh. This song has been released from Ajob Records will now be available to listeners in Bangladesh on Swadhin Music, GP Music, Splash and Vibe. Lakkhichhara is a pioneer in the spread of Bengali rock in India.







They started their journey in 1995 by releasing Gautam Chattopadhyay's song "Porashonar Jolanjoli" on the album "Jhagra Somoyer Gaan" edited by MohinerGhoraguli. Later in 1998, they released Gautam Chattopadhyay's song "Eki Kotha Shuni Hae" on the album "Maya" edited by Mohiner Ghoraguli.







Lakkhichhara's first album "Meghomallar" was released in 2001. Then in 2003 "Jibon Chaichhe Aro Beshi", in 2005 "Eka", in 2009 "Bishesh Bishesh Angsho Birotir Por" and in 2012 "Kemon Achho Shohor" were released.





The current lineup of Lakkhichhara is Rajiv Mitra - Vocalist, Bodisatwa Ghosh - Guitarist, John Paul - Guitarist, Sanket Bhattacharya - Bassist, Debaditya Chaudhury - Keyboardist, Gaurab Chatterjee - Drummer, Anyrvan Mazumder - Lyricist.

