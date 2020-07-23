Mahi's new short film 'Oxygen' in Eid



Clocking in at one minute forty seconds, the trailerof Mahiya Mahi's new short film titled 'Oxygen' was released on July 19.







'Oxygen' marks the second collaboration between 'Poramon-2' director Raihan Rafi and Mahiya Mahi. Set against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and the country's deeply flawed healthcare system, the trailer reveals an unglamorous Mahi, playing a daughter, who desperately wants to admit her sick father in a hospital.







She is seen pacing to and fro, devoutly praying in hope of divine help, fighting with strangers to provide her father the medical care that he deserves and ought to receive, while time frightfully ticks away.The actor has reinvented her look to suit the character of an ordinary daughter in this race-against-the-clock film.







According to the reaction on social media platforms, the trailer seems to have effectively brought home to many the sheer scale of the disaster around them, and thecollective helplessness and despair that people have had to endure in the face of the deadly pandemic.







Rashed Mamun Apu, Mahadi Hasan Pial, Forhad Limon and others have acted alongside Mahi. Shot in a few locations around Uttara in the capital, the short film will be released on Eid-ul-Azha, on Club 11 Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

Leave Your Comments